DL Isaiahh Loudermilk to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal

  
Published March 17, 2025 06:48 PM

The Steelers are re-signing defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, who will return on a one-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Loudermilk has spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2021.

In 2024, Loudermilk totaled 17 tackles and a pass defensed while playing 222 defensive snaps along with 156 on special teams.

Loudermilk, 27, has played 58 games with five starts in his career. He has recorded 63 tackles, one sack and six passes defensed.

He will spell Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton along the defensive line.