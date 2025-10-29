 Skip navigation
DL Mike Pennel returns to the Chiefs

  
Published October 29, 2025 02:19 PM

Veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel is back in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have not confirmed any move at this point, but Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star reports that a jersey with his name is in the team’s locker room and Pennel’s agent congratulated him on returning to the AFC West club.

Pennel played in every game with the Chiefs last season and had 25 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in the regular season. He also had 10 tackles in the postseason.

Pennel was also a regular on the Super Bowl LVIII champions and was also part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV champs in his first stint with the team. He opened this season with the Bengals and had 15 tackles in eight games.