Doctor says first-round cornerback prospect Shavon Revel will be ready for Week 1

  
Published February 24, 2025 11:12 AM

East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel was establishing himself as a first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL draft before suffering a serious knee injury last season. But his doctor says that injury shouldn’t scare NFL teams off.

Revel’s doctor, Daniel E. Cooper, said in a letter to NFL teams that he expects Revel to be good to go for the start of the 2025 season.

“He is on schedule for full return to play this summer,” Cooper wrote. “When he reports to an NFL team after the 2025 draft, he will be cleared for all strength and conditioning activities and individual running and cutting drills as a defensive back. He will not be cleared for participation with the team until training camp. This is routine for the protocol after ACL reconstruction in football. Any of your trainers or team physicians can contact me for further discussions as needed.”

Along with Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Michigan’s Will Johnson and Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison, Revel is considered among the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft.