Dolphins activate Darren Waller

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that he expected tight end Darren Waller to start practicing with the team soon and his prediction was on the money.

The team announced on Wednesday that Waller has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. The move allows Waller to get on the practice field for the first time since joining the team.

Waller retired ahead of the 2024 season and the Giants traded him to the Dolphins in July when he expressed interest in returning to action. He had 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown for the Giants in 2023.

The Dolphins traded Jonnu Smith to the Steelers earlier this year. Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Chris Myarick, and Hayden Rucci are the other tight ends in Miami.