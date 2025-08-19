Mike McDaniel: I’m expecting to see Darren Waller sooner than later

While the Dolphins lured tight end Darren Waller out of retirement last month, he has been on the physically unable to perform list and unable to practice in training camp.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Waller could be on the field in the coming days.

“This is where we thought a realistic assessment would be made, we’re kind of making that daily,” McDaniel said. “I’m expecting to see him sooner than later. In the back of my mind, it would be this week, but I’m not going to just put him out there this week just because I said it before.

“I’m hopeful, but it’s very soon so we’re just making sure all our ducks are in a row before we take that listing off of him.”

Waller, 32, hasn’t played since the 2023 season when he was with the Giants. That season, he caught 52 passes for 552 yards with one touchdown in 12 games.

The Dolphins currently have Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Julian Hill, Chris Myrick, and Hayden Rucci healthy at the tight end position on their roster.