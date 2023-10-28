Dolphins activate Jalen Ramsey for Sunday vs. Patriots

Jalen Ramsey is set to make his debut as a Miami Dolphin.

Ramsey, the three-time All-Pro cornerback, has been activated from injured reserve after missing the whole season so far with a torn meniscus.

The Dolphins traded a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams to acquire Ramsey in March, and they were hoping he’d have a major impact in Miami this year. That impact is beginning later than expected, but Ramsey should bolster the Dolphins’ defense for the rest of this season as they attempt to go on a playoff run.

The Dolphins released cornerback Parry Nickerson to make room for Ramsey on the 53-player roster. They also downgraded safety Jevon Holland to out with a concussion.

Miami is a 9.5-point favorite at home against New England on Sunday.