Dolphins activate Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals

  
October 26, 2024

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially set for his return to the Dolphins lineup.

The Dolphins activated Tagovailoa from injured reserve on Saturday in a move that was expected after Tagovailoa returned to practice this week. Tagovailoa experienced no issues related to his Week Two concussion, which has him in line to start against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Tim Boyle was released in a corresponding move, which leaves Skylar Thompson set to be Miami’s backup on Sunday. Thompson initially replaced Tagovailoa, but suffered a chest injury that left Tyler Huntley to start the last three games. Huntley is now on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell and long snapper Matt Overton have been elevated from the practice squad. They’ll revert back to that roster after Sunday’s game, which is previewed along with the rest of Week Eight’s action right here.