Dolphins agree to terms with CB Rasul Douglas

  
Published August 26, 2025 08:37 AM

It’s cutdown day in the NFL, but the Dolphins are making a significant addition to their roster.

They have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Douglas started 15 games for the Bills last season and he was the top available cornerback on the market for the last few months. That led many to link him to the Dolphins in the wake of the Jalen Ramsey trade and speculation that he’d wind up in Miami increased when Kader Kohou and Artie Burns suffered season-ending injuries this summer.

Douglas will join Storm Duck, Jack Jones, Cam Smith, and fifth-rounder Jason Marshall in the cornerback mix for the Dolphins.