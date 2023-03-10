 Skip navigation
Dolphins announce 2023 coaching staff

  
Published March 10, 2023 08:08 AM
March 10, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how important Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout is at this point, after refusing to work out during the season when he was trying to land with a team.

The Dolphins have announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is the biggest new name on Mike McDaniel’s staff and he’s joined by six other new hires. Defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Renaldo Hill, offensive line coach Butch Barry, safeties coach Joe Kasper, offensive assistant Max McCaffrey, assistant defensive line coach Kenny Baker, and defensive assistant Steve Donatell have also joined the team.

Fangio, Hill, Kasper, Baker, and Donatell will be joined by assistant defensive backs coach Mathieu Araujo, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, defensive line coach Austin Clark, cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist Sam Madison, and outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik.

The offensive side of the ball will include offensive coordinator Frank Smith, offensive assistant Ricardo Allen, quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, tight ends coach/assistant head coach Jon Embree, quality control coach Josh Grizzard, assistant quarterbacks coach Chandler Henley, assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, offensive assistant Mike Judge, offensive assistant Kolby Smith, running backs coach/associate head coach Eric Studesville, and wide receivers coach Wes Welker.

Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell, strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Adam Lachance round out the staff.