Dolphins sign CB Jamal Perry, WR Keke Coutee

Cornerback Jamal Perry is back with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced that Perry has signed with the team on Sunday. Perry — who was known as Jomal Wiltz until 2020 — played 31 games for the Dolphins between 2019 and 2021. He also spent time on their practice squad last year.

Perry had 86 tackles and an interception during those 31 appearances. He’s also spent time with the Eagles and Patriots.

The Dolphins also signed wide receiver Keke Coutee while waiving cornerback Mark Gilbert and wide receiver Freddie Swain with injury designations. Coutee was in camp with the Saints before being released last week.