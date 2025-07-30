 Skip navigation
Dolphins CB Kader Kohou out for season with knee injury

  
Published July 30, 2025 09:00 AM

The Dolphins have lost another cornerback to a season-ending knee injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Kader Kohou will miss the 2025 season after an injury in practice. Artie Burns tore his ACL early in training camp as well.

The Dolphins recently signed Mike Hilton, Jack Jones, and Cornell Armstrong as free agents. The Kohou news could send them on the hunt for more help to a group that began being thinned out when Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Steelers. Storm Duck, Cam Smith, and fifth-round pick Jason Marshall are also in the mix at corner.

Kohou had 45 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 15 games last season.