 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins CB Storm Duck to miss rest of season with a knee injury

  
Published October 27, 2025 02:15 PM

Cornerback Storm Duck returned to the Dolphins lineup on Sunday after missing six games due to an ankle injury, but it proved to be a short stint.

Duck left Miami’s win over the Falcons with a knee injury and head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Monday press conference that Duck will miss the rest of the season.

Duck started the season opener against the Colts and played 15 defensive snaps before leaving on Sunday. He had two tackles and a pass breakup after posting 35 tackles in 14 games for the team in 2024.

Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Kendall Sheffield, Ethan Bonner, and JuJu Brents are the remaining corners on the 53-man roster for the Dolphins.