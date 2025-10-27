Dolphins CB Storm Duck to miss rest of season with a knee injury

Cornerback Storm Duck returned to the Dolphins lineup on Sunday after missing six games due to an ankle injury, but it proved to be a short stint.

Duck left Miami’s win over the Falcons with a knee injury and head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Monday press conference that Duck will miss the rest of the season.

Duck started the season opener against the Colts and played 15 defensive snaps before leaving on Sunday. He had two tackles and a pass breakup after posting 35 tackles in 14 games for the team in 2024.

Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Kendall Sheffield, Ethan Bonner, and JuJu Brents are the remaining corners on the 53-man roster for the Dolphins.