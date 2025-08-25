Dolphins cut RB Aaron Shampklin

The Dolphins have some injury issues at running back, but that isn’t stopping them from parting ways with one member of the backfield.

According to multiple reports, they have informed Aaron Shampklin that he is one of their cuts as they move to set their initial 53-man roster.

Shampklin played three games for the Steelers last season and ran six times for 17 yards. He ran four times for 14 yards in Miami’s final preseason game.

Neither De’Von Achane nor Jaylen Wright played in that game for the Dolphins. After that game, McDaniel said Achane should return from a calf injury for Week 1 and that Wright is week-to-week with a leg injury.

Rookie Ollie Gordon and Mike Boone are the other backs currently on the roster.