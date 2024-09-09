 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Dolphins estimate De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert as non-practice participants Monday

  
Published September 9, 2024 06:43 PM

The Dolphins did not practice on Monday, but they were required to provide an estimation of practice participation with a Thursday night game on tap in Week 2.

Running backs De’Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest) were estimated as non-participants as was wide receiver Malik Washington (quad).

Neither Achane nor Mostert left the game with their injuries, though the Dolphins gave Jeff Wilson Jr. five rushing attempts in the fourth quarter with Achane getting four and Mostert two.

Achane played 37 total snaps and Mostert 31 in the victory over the Jaguars.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) were estimated as limited.

Linebacker David Long Jr. (finger) was a full participant.