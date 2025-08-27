Dolphins expect RB De’Von Achane to return for Week 1

The Dolphins don’t expect to have Jaylen Wright for their season opener, but they are optimistic about De’Von Achane.

“All indications for us is that he will be ready Week 1 to go,” General Manager Chris Grier said, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald.

Achane injured his calf in an Aug. 13 practice, and the Dolphins didn’t provide a timeline for his return.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Aug. 18 that resting Achane was “more preventative in nature.

In two seasons, Achane has 411 touches for 2,496 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Ollie Gordon II is the only other healthy tailback on the roster, and Grier said the team will be active on the waiver wire.

“We’ll end up adding a couple guys to the practice squad,” Grier said. “We’ve been talking to people here last night and today, so there will be some veterans here or maybe a younger player.”