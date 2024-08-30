Dolphins extend Mike McDaniel through 2028

Mike McDaniel will be sticking around South Florida for a while.

Per Jeff Darlington of ESPN, McDaniel has signed a new deal to keep him under contract as Dolphins head coach through the 2028 season.

McDaniel, 41, has led the Dolphins to a 20-14 record over his first two seasons as head coach with a pair of postseason appearances. After finishing No. 6 in yards and No. 11 in points in 2022, Miami was No. 1 in yards and No. 2 in points last season.

Though Miami has not found success in the playoffs yet under McDaniel, 2022 and 2023 represented the first time the club had reached consecutive postseasons in 23 years.

McDaniel was previously with the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan as the team’s run game coordinator from 2017-2020 and offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Dolphins will begin their 2024 season by hosting the Jaguars next Sunday afternoon.