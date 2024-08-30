 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
nbc_pft_draft_240830.jpg
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
nbc_pft_draft_240830.jpg
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins extend Mike McDaniel through 2028

  
Published August 30, 2024 10:25 AM

Mike McDaniel will be sticking around South Florida for a while.

Per Jeff Darlington of ESPN, McDaniel has signed a new deal to keep him under contract as Dolphins head coach through the 2028 season.

McDaniel, 41, has led the Dolphins to a 20-14 record over his first two seasons as head coach with a pair of postseason appearances. After finishing No. 6 in yards and No. 11 in points in 2022, Miami was No. 1 in yards and No. 2 in points last season.

Though Miami has not found success in the playoffs yet under McDaniel, 2022 and 2023 represented the first time the club had reached consecutive postseasons in 23 years.

McDaniel was previously with the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan as the team’s run game coordinator from 2017-2020 and offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Dolphins will begin their 2024 season by hosting the Jaguars next Sunday afternoon.