Dolphins fear Tyreek Hill dislocated his knee

  
Published September 29, 2025 09:38 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was taken from Hard Rock Stadium to the hospital after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Jets and initial reports are that the injury is as severe as it looked on the field.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins fear Hill dislocated his knee. Hill was injured when his left leg bent awkwardly under him as he was making a catch near the sideline on third down.

Trainers immediately put a stabilizer on Hill’s knee and he was carted of the field. ESPN showed him in a wheelchair on his way to the hospital a short time later.

If that diagnosis is confirmed, Hill will miss the rest of the 2025 season and his availability for 2026 may also be in doubt given how long it takes to recover from that injury.