nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Dolphins fumble kickoff, Browns score again, lead 17-3

  
Published October 19, 2025 02:03 PM

The Dolphins have gotten off to an ugly start in ugly weather in Cleveland.

Miami fumbled a kickoff return and the Browns turned it into another touchdown, and Cleveland now holds a 17-3 lead.

Quinshon Judkins took a direct snap in for the score — his second TD of the contest.

Judkins was lined up in the shotgun for a direct snap. While he at first bobbled the snap, he was able to recover it quickly and picked his way through the defense for his fourth touchdown of the season.

It’s Judkins’ first multi-touchdown game of his career.

The Browns have not scored 20 points in a game all season. In fact, the last time the club scored 20 was Week 13 in 2024.

We’ll see if they can actually reach that mark on Sunday.