Dolphins fumble kickoff, Browns score again, lead 17-3

The Dolphins have gotten off to an ugly start in ugly weather in Cleveland.

Miami fumbled a kickoff return and the Browns turned it into another touchdown, and Cleveland now holds a 17-3 lead.

Quinshon Judkins took a direct snap in for the score — his second TD of the contest.

Judkins was lined up in the shotgun for a direct snap. While he at first bobbled the snap, he was able to recover it quickly and picked his way through the defense for his fourth touchdown of the season.

It’s Judkins’ first multi-touchdown game of his career.

The Browns have not scored 20 points in a game all season. In fact, the last time the club scored 20 was Week 13 in 2024.

We’ll see if they can actually reach that mark on Sunday.