Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan: De’Von Achane not available for trade

Running back De’Von Achane did not report for the start of the Dolphins’ offseason program, but his absence hasn’t changed the team’s view of keeping him for the 2026 season.

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said last month that no one is untouchable, but that Achane is part of the team’s future and that there is “zero effort” from the Dolphins to trade him. Sullivan said at a Wednesday press conference that the team is working on a new deal for the running back and that they remain uninterested in moving him.

“He’s not available for trade,” Sullivan said. “Things are going good. We’ve had some positive conversations over the last couple of days, trending in the right direction. Obviously, he’s very important to what we’re doing. It’s part of professional sports. We’ll get where we need to be one way or another, but things are trending in the right direction.”

While there might be an offer that changes the Dolphins’ view of holding onto Achane for the long term, it doesn’t sound like there’s much reason to believe he will be anywhere but Miami come the fall.