Dolphins hoping Jalen Ramsey can play next month

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey hasn’t played this season after having knee surgery in July, but his Dolphins debut is getting closer.

Miami cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said today that Ramsey is making progress physically and staying engaged mentally, and could play in November.

“I’ve been speaking with the trainers a lot, and the weight room guys, and he looks really good, and he’s been really good for the young guys, coming out and encouraging them and telling them what he sees on film. So that’s very, very encouraging, having a veteran of that stature and having him still being into it,” Madison said. “Very hopeful and looking forward to getting him on the field. I’ve been watching this guy for a very long time and finally had him in training camp. When he’s ready and it’s a go he’s definitely going to help us.”

The Dolphins traded a third-round draft pick to the Rams for Ramsey in March, but he suffered a torn meniscus in training camp. If he can get back to 100 percent healthy, he could be a big addition to the Dolphins as they try to make a late-season playoff run.