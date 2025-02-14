Dolphins inform Raheem Mostert they plan to release him

Raheem Mostert will not be returning to the Dolphins in 2025.

Per agent Brett Tessler, Miami has informed Mostert that he will be released.

Mostert, 32, has a year remaining on his contract, though he has no more guaranteed salary remaining. The Dolphins will gain $2.9 million in cap savings with Mostert’s release with $1 million in dead money.

Mostert appeared in 13 games with one start in 2024, with De’Von Achane taking over as Miami’s lead back. He finished the year with 278 yards rushing with two touchdowns along with 19 catches for 161 yards.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Mostert has rushed for 3,791 yards and caught 111 passes for 899 yards with 42 total touchdowns. He led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns and 21 total TDs in 2023.