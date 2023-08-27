Dolphins-Jaguars game called after WR Daewood Davis transported to hospital

Dolphins rookie receiver Daewood Davis was transported to the hospital after being injured late in Saturday night’s preseason game against Jacksonville.

Davis was running a slant, covered by Jaguars defensive back Kaleb Hayes, when James Blackman’s pass was thrown. Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson appeared to hit Davis in the head on the incompletion as the three players came together. Jackson drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Davis remained face down on the turf.

He was strapped to a backboard and placed on a stretcher before being carted to a waiting ambulance.

The Dolphins announced Davis was taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation but was conscious had movement in all extremities.

The game was called with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter after a meeting between the coaches and referee Alex Kemp.

“Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended,” the teams announced.