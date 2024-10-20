Dolphins lead Colts 10-3 at halftime

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is back in the lineup for the Colts and he was finally able to get them on the scoreboard just before halftime.

Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith caught the only touchdown of the first half and a Jason Sanders field goal late in the second quarter allowed the visiting team to stretch their lead to 10-0.

Smith had four catches for 56 yards in the first half and quarterback Tyler Huntley is 7-of-11 for 87 yards. Huntley has also run five times for 20 yards and running back De’Von Achane has 11 carries for 59 yards in his first game back from a concussion.

The Colts punted on four of their first five possessions and they lost a fumble on the other. Richardson was able to drive the team into the red zone, but he couldn’t handle a low snap and the Dolphins took over without giving up any points.

The sixth possession was the one that got them on the board. Richardson hit wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for 33 yards to get into Miami territory and Matt Gay hit a 52-yard field goal to make it 10-3 at the break.