Dolphins list Terron Armstead as questionable

Left tackle Terron Armstead is the only Dolphins player listed as questionable for Thursday’s game in Green Bay and Wednesday’s injury report suggests he has a good chance of playing.

Armstead (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on that report, which was a step in the right direction after being listed as out of practice the previous two days. All three reports were estimations as the Dolphins didn’t hold any sessions more strenuous than a walkthrough this week.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist, personal) returned to full practice participation Wednesday and has no injury designation.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), and linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee, calf) have been ruled out for Thanksgiving.