Dolphins list Tyreek Hill as questionable

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that he feels good about wide receiver Tyreek Hill returning to the lineup after missing Week 15 with an ankle injury, but the team isn’t calling Hill a sure thing for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Hill has been listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip), tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), and cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring). Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring) is the only Dolphin ruled out for the weekend.

Running backs De’Von Achane (toe) and Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle, rest) avoided injury designations despite missing practice time during the week.