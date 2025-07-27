Dolphins move $2 million from 2026 to 2025 for Minkah Fitzpatrick

The headlines say one thing. The details paint a different picture.

Yes, Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick received a $16.245 million signing bonus as part of his reworked deal. The truth is that the Dolphins had the ability to convert $14.245 million of his $15.5 million salary into a signing bonus, for cap purposes. That’s what they did.

Even if they hadn’t, the full amount of his 2025 compensation would have become guaranteed as of Week 1, thanks to the termination pay provision under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

They also moved, we’re told, $2 million from 2026 to 2025 and added it to the signing bonus. His salary for 2026 reduces to $15.6 million from $17.6 million.

Of course, moving $2 million doesn’t sound nearly as good as a $16.245 million signing bonus!

Fitzpatrick has no guarantees for 2026. The new deal also contains no trigger to force an early decision, like a guarantee conversion or a roster bonus due in March.