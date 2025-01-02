Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Tua Tagovailoa is being aggressive with his rehab

While Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovialoa has been able to get on the practice field, at this point Miami is still preparing for Tyler Huntley to start Sunday’s season finale against the Jets.

Tagovailoa’s hip injury sidelined him for the Week 17 win over the Browns and kept him limited during Wednesday’s practice.

In his Thursday press conference, offensive coordinator Frank Smith did not indicate anything had changed when it comes to who may be behind center this weekend.

“I think that this time of year, we’re really working through each day just making sure we’re getting guys ready for a process and we’re just evaluating where we’re at each day,” Smith said, via transcript from the team. “So like right now it’s Thursday, making sure we’re at right now, Friday, Saturday, all the way to the game. So that way we’ll know who we can go to the game with and put them in the best position possible.”

Smith added that Tagovailoa certainly wants to be on the field with his teammates.

“He’s being aggressive with his rehab and his approach to get ready to play, but ultimately, we’re just making sure that we put everyone in the best position possible so we can execute and have a great day versus the Jets,” Smith said.

Tagovailoa has completed 73 percent of his passes this season for 2,867 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Dolphins are 2-2 in Huntley’s four starts, as he’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 62 yards with two touchdowns and on interception. In last week’s win over Cleveland, Huntley finished 22-of-26 for 225 yards with a touchdown while also rushing seven times for 52 yards with a TD.