Dolphins pick up fifth-year options on Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips

  
Published April 29, 2024 03:44 PM

The Dolphins had two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. They have now committed to both of them through 2025.

Miami announced today that it has exercised the fifth-year options on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Waddle was taken with the sixth overall pick and has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his NFL seasons. He is now guaranteed a salary of $17 million in 2025.

Phillips was taken with the 18th overall pick and has 22 sacks through three seasons. He is now guaranteed a salary of $12 million in 2025. Phillips suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season, but the Dolphins apparently are confident he’ll get healthy and stay healthy.

The Dolphins are near the bottom of the NFL in their projected cap space for 2025, but they believe they’re building a contender, and Waddle and Phillips are worth the money.