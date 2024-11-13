Dolphins place TE Tanner Conner on IR to make room for Tyrel Dodson

After the Dolphins claimed linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from Seattle, they needed to make a corresponding move.

Miami announced it has placed tight end Tanner Conner on injured reserve. Conner injured his knee in the first half of Monday night’s victory over the Rams.

He played 25 offensive snaps and 110 on special teams this season and has totaled three tackles and three catches for 16 yards.

Conner has appeared in 24 career games with one start in three seasons. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins in 2022.

Dodson is in his fifth NFL season and has appeared in 68 games with 24 starts with Buffalo (2020-23) and Seattle (2024). He has recorded 199 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.