Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team

  
Published May 6, 2024 09:23 AM

Last week, a report emerged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross turned down $10 billion for the team, its stadium, and the Miami F1 race.

On Sunday, Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel made it clear that the team is not for sale.

“What I can say is that I know unequivocally that the team is not for sale,” Garfinkel said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

“I think the price could be much higher than $10 billion, the team wouldn’t sell,” Garfinkel added. “So the team is not for sale, the control of the team’s not for sale. And so from that standpoint, I think all of that is kind of not really relevant because Steve’s not selling the team.”

Ross apparently intends to transfer the team to his daughters. That’s a sharp pivot from the not-to-distant past, when it appeared that Bruce Beal would eventually take over the team. Something happened, and it’s not going to be a Ross family operation.