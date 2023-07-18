 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200
NASCAR to issue “stern communication” about restarts ahead of Pocono races
Kenny Pickett
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0
France officials eye bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230718_1920x1080.jpg
PFT Mailbag: QB sneak, RB market solutions
nbc_pftpm_commanderssale_230718.jpg
Florio: Commanders sale feels like it will happen
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200
NASCAR to issue “stern communication” about restarts ahead of Pocono races
Kenny Pickett
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0
France officials eye bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230718_1920x1080.jpg
PFT Mailbag: QB sneak, RB market solutions
nbc_pftpm_commanderssale_230718.jpg
Florio: Commanders sale feels like it will happen
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins put Ethan Bonner on NFI list, Zeke Vandenburgh on IR

  
Published July 18, 2023 04:12 PM

Dolphins rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday and the team announced a couple of roster moves involving members of that group.

The Dolphins placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the non-football injury list and linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve. Bonner can be activated at any point during camp, but Vandenburgh will have to be released from injured reserve in order to play for anyone this season.

Bonner went undrafted after playing 21 games during his time at Stanford. He had 29 tackles for the Cardinal last season.

Vandenburgh won the Buck Buchannan Award as the best player in the Football Championship Subdivision while at Illinois State last season. He joined Bonner in signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted.