Dolphins put Ethan Bonner on NFI list, Zeke Vandenburgh on IR

Dolphins rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday and the team announced a couple of roster moves involving members of that group.

The Dolphins placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the non-football injury list and linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve. Bonner can be activated at any point during camp, but Vandenburgh will have to be released from injured reserve in order to play for anyone this season.

Bonner went undrafted after playing 21 games during his time at Stanford. He had 29 tackles for the Cardinal last season.

Vandenburgh won the Buck Buchannan Award as the best player in the Football Championship Subdivision while at Illinois State last season. He joined Bonner in signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted.