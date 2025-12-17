Joe Burrow “can’t see” leaving Bengals in 2026, but “you think about a lot of things”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens that his frustrated mood at a press conference last week had nothing to do with dissatisfaction about the team’s direction, but this week’s press conference still featured discussion about his future with the team.

Burrow said he thinks the team puts players in position to do their best, but admitted that “hasn’t worked” out in terms of wins and losses over the last three seasons. Burrow’s injuries have had something to do with that and his dour mood last week led some to wonder if he might walk away from the game earlier than expected.

Burrow said on Wednesday that he expects to play for a long time and said that “I can’t see” playing for anyone other than the Bengals in 2026. He admitted that “crazy things can happen” in the NFL and that he’s considered other options in terms of his future in Cincinnati and overall playing future.

“You think about a lot of things,” Burrow said.

Burrow cited the Micah Parsons trade as an example of the kinds of crazy things that happen in the league and there are plenty of other examples of marquee players who moved on to other teams over the course of NFL history, so Burrow donning another uniform wouldn’t be out of left field by any means. For now, though, it looks like his near future is going to unfold with the Bengals.