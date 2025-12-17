Chiefs place Patrick Mahomes on injured reserve

While there was no question the move was coming, it has still now been made official.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been placed on injured reserve, formally ending his season after he underwent reconstructive knee surgery earlier this week.

Mahomes finishes his 2025 season having completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This will be the first time since Mahomes became a starter in 2018 that Kansas City will not appear in the AFC Championship Game, as the club was eliminated from postseason contention with last week’s loss to the Chargers.

Gardner Minshew is in line to start Kansas City’s last three games.

To take Mahomes’ spot, the Chiefs have signed defensive tackle Zacch Pickens to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad. Receiver Jimmy Holiday has been signed to the practice squad.

Additionally, the Chiefs have designated tight end Jake Briningstool and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson to return to practice, opening their 21-day windows.