Dolphins RB De’Von Achane will miss time with soft tissue lower body injury

Running back De’Von Achane was one of 28 players who were inactive for the Dolphins in their 24-17 victory over the Lions on Saturday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after that game that Achane has a soft-tissue lower-body injury that will keep him out between “days and weeks.” McDaniel, though, added that he’s not concerned about Achane’s availability for the season opener.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler has a similar timeline for an undisclosed injury.

Achane missed six games with a knee injury as a rookie in 2023 but played all 17 games last season. He has 411 touches for 2,496 yards and 23 touches in two seasons.

Jaylen Wright, rookie Ollie Gordon II and Mike Boone are behind Achane at the position.