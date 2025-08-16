 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane will miss time with soft tissue lower body injury

  
Published August 16, 2025 05:59 PM

Running back De’Von Achane was one of 28 players who were inactive for the Dolphins in their 24-17 victory over the Lions on Saturday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after that game that Achane has a soft-tissue lower-body injury that will keep him out between “days and weeks.” McDaniel, though, added that he’s not concerned about Achane’s availability for the season opener.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler has a similar timeline for an undisclosed injury.

Achane missed six games with a knee injury as a rookie in 2023 but played all 17 games last season. He has 411 touches for 2,496 yards and 23 touches in two seasons.

Jaylen Wright, rookie Ollie Gordon II and Mike Boone are behind Achane at the position.