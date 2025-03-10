Dolphins re-sign DL Matt Dickerson

The Dolphins announced a new deal with one of their own free agents on Monday.

They have signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson to a new deal. They did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Dickerson signed to the Miami practice squad last October and then appeared in four games after being added to the active roster. He played 15 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in those appearances.

Dickerson has also played for the Chiefs, Falcons, and Titans since entering the league in 2018. He has 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in 40 career games.