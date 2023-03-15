Dolphins release Byron Jones with failed physical, post-June 1

The Dolphins announced Wednesday they released cornerback Byron Jones with a failed physical.

The team designated Jones as a post-June 1 cut, which clears $13.6 million in cap room while creating nearly $10 million in dead money.

He missed the entire 2022 season after surgery on his lower left leg last March. Jones recently tweeted that he “can’t run or jump ” because of his injuries.

The Dolphins made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league in 2020, signing Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. He started 30 games for Miami and totaled 95 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He now is an unrestricted free agent, though unlikely to sign until he can workout and show he’s healthy enough to play.