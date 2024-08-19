 Skip navigation
Dolphins release Salvon Ahmed, put Willie Snead and Sean Harlow on IR

  
Published August 19, 2024 04:28 PM

Running back Salvon Ahmed’s time is up in Miami.

The Dolphins announced that they released Ahmed on Monday. He joined the Dolphins in 2020 and appeared in 38 regular season games for the team. He ran 163 times for 593 yards and five touchdowns to go with 40 catches for 274 yards and a score.

Miami announced several other moves, including the previously reported signing of running back Anthony McFarland Jr. They signed another running back in Zander Horvath and also added linebacker Dequan Jackson and wide receiver Jadon Janke.

Wide receiver Willie Snead and offensive lineman Sean Harlow were placed on injured reserve. They can’t be activated in the regular season, but can sign on with another team if they’re released off the injured list down the line.

The Dolphins wrapped up the day’s moves by waiving linebackr Ezekiel Vandenburgh with an injured designation.