Dolphins restructure Austin Jackson’s contract for cap space

  
Published March 20, 2025 10:43 AM

The Dolphins have made a procedural move to help out the club.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the franchise has restructured offensive lineman Austin Jackson’s contract for cap space.

The team converted $9.71 million of Jackson’s 2025 salary to a signing bonus, lowering Jackson’s cap hit from $13.83 million to $5.79 million. The move, however, does add $1.9 million to his 2026 cap hit, raising it to $15.8 million from $13.8 million.

Jackson, 25, appeared in eight games for the Dolphins last year, limited by a knee injury. The No. 18 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Jackson has appeared in 56 career games with 54 starts.