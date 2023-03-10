 Skip navigation
Top News

Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill's contract for cap space

  
Published March 10, 2023 05:18 AM
March 1, 2023 03:00 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out important considerations for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa’s contract moving forward, including the idea of linking incentives to the number of games played.

The Dolphins have made a move to free up some money before the start of the new league year next week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Miami has restructured receiver Tyreek Hill’s contract to save the team $18 million against the cap.

To do it, the Dolphins converted Hill’s $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and a $1.165 million salary.

Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins last March and signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

In his first season with Miami, Hill set new career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 yards. He also had seven receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.