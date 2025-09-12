Dolphins rule out Darren Waller, Austin Jackson

The Dolphins will play without tight end Darren Waller again this week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Friday press conference that Waller will not play against the Patriots on Sunday. Waller has not practiced this week due to a hip injury.

Waller has not seen much time on the field since coming out of retirement and being traded to the Dolphins this summer. Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster.

McDaniel said that right tackle Austin Jackson (toe) and defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) will also miss the game. Running back Jaylen Wright (knee) returned to practice on Thursday, but McDaniel said he’s likely to miss his second straight game.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) has been limited in practice, but he is on track to play against New England.