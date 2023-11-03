Dolphins rule Robert Hunt out for Sunday

The Dolphins may be getting a pair of starting offensive linemen back for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they will not have right guard Robert Hunt.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Friday press conference that Hunt has been ruled out for this weekend. Hunt injured his hamstring against the Patriots in Week Eight and did not practice this week.

Robert Jones is expected to take Hunt’s place in the lineup with Lester Cotton playing left guard against Kansas City.

McDaniel told reporters that he has been encouraged by left tackle Terron Armstead’s work in practice as he works to return from injured reserve and center Connor Williams has been practicing this week after missing last Sunday with a groin injury. The team’s full injury report and injury designations for Sunday will be released later on Friday.