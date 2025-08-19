Dolphins sign Cameron Dantzler

Matthew Judon isn’t the only veteran joining the Dolphins defense.

The Dolphins announced the signing of cornerback Cameron Dantzler while also officially adding Judon to their roster on Tuesday. Word of Judon’s agreement to join the team came after a visit on Monday.

Dantzler was a 2020 third-round pick by the Vikings and he had 149 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 37 games for Minnesota. He spent time with a few other clubs in 2023 and 2024 without seeing regular season action and was most recently in the UFL.

The Dolphins waived wide receiver Tarik Black and punter Ryan Stonehouse in corresponding moves. Stonehouse’s departure leaves Jake Bailey as the only punter on Miami’s roster.