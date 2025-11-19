 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign CB A.J. Green off Rams’ practice squad

  
Published November 19, 2025 05:11 PM

The Dolphins signed cornerback A.J. Green off the Rams’ practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

They placed cornerback JuJu Brents on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Brents, 25, will have season-ending foot surgery. He appeared in seven games with two starts this season, totaling 14 tackles with one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

Green has appeared in 36 career games with two starts in five seasons with the Browns (2020-23) and the Rams (2025). He has recorded 26 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries to go along with 14 special teams tackles.

Green entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with Cleveland in 2020.