Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
'Nothing inadvertent' about Jones' gesture

Dolphins sign DB safety Jordan Colbert to the active roster

  
Published October 8, 2025 03:56 PM

The Dolphins signed safety Jordan Colbert to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

He takes the roster spot of cornerback Cornell Armstrong, whom the Dolphins placed on injured reserve.

Colbert made his NFL debut in Week 3, playing 12 special teams snaps against the Bills. He made one tackle.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2024 and spent his rookie season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

The team also signed cornerback Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.

He spent part of the 2025 offseason and training camp with the Dolphins.

Sheffield has appeared in 49 career games, with 20 starts, in his time with the Falcons (2019-21), 49ers (2023), Titans (2023) and Jets (2024). He has totaled 108 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career, along with six special teams tackles.