Dolphins sign DT Jamal Woods

The Dolphins will have a new defensive tackle on the roster for Saturday’s preseason game against the Jaguars.

The team announced the signing of Jamal Woods on Friday. They made a series of roster moves on Thursday that left them with an open spot on their 90-man roster.

Woods was undrafted out of Illinois earlier this year. He signed with the Colts in May and remained with the team until getting cut early in training camp.

Woods had 79 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble over the course of his 48-game college career.