Dolphins sign LB A.J. Johnson

The Dolphins announced the signing of a veteran linebacker on Thursday.

Former Bronco and Seahawk A.J. Johnson is now on Miami’s 90-man roster. The Dolphins also announced that they have waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived defensive back Myles Dorn with an injury designation.

Johnson played 38 games for the Broncos between 2018 and 2021 and he appeared in one game for Seattle last season. He has 252 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, four passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Dorn and Rose both signed with the Dolphins earlier this month. Dorn played four games with the Vikings the last two seasons while Rose played in the XFL this year.