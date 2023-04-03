Dolphins sign Durham Smythe to contract extension through 2025

Miami has moved to keep one of its tight ends on the club.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that Durham Smythe has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Smythe, a fourth-round pick of the 2018 draft, caught 15 passes for 129 yards with a touchdown in 16 games with 15 starts last season. He was on the field for 52.7 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps in 2022 — the most of any of the club’s tight ends.

Smythe re-signed with the Dolphins on a two-year deal last year.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Smythe’s extension is worth $7.75 million with $5.5 million fully guaranteed. The tight end will also get a raise and make $4.5 million in 2023.