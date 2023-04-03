 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign Durham Smythe to contract extension through 2025

  
Published April 3, 2023 09:29 AM
Miami has moved to keep one of its tight ends on the club.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that Durham Smythe has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Smythe, a fourth-round pick of the 2018 draft, caught 15 passes for 129 yards with a touchdown in 16 games with 15 starts last season. He was on the field for 52.7 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps in 2022 — the most of any of the club’s tight ends.

Smythe re-signed with the Dolphins on a two-year deal last year.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Smythe’s extension is worth $7.75 million with $5.5 million fully guaranteed. The tight end will also get a raise and make $4.5 million in 2023.