Dolphins sign Jack Driscoll

The Dolphins have added another piece to their offensive line.

The team announced the signing of former Eagle Jack Driscoll. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Driscoll was a 2020 fourth-round pick and he appeared in 58 regular season and playoff games while with the NFC East club. Driscoll started 17 of those games and saw time at both guard and tackle in Philadelphia.

The Dolphins re-signed Isaiah Wynn earlier on Monday and they also re-signed guard Robert Jones earlier this month. Center Aaron Brewer signed with the team as a free agent last week and tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson are both set to return in 2024.