Dolphins sign Jonotthan Harrison, Matt Skura, place Connor Williams on IR

The Dolphins signed free agent offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday. They placed center Connor Williams on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Williams is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The team also signed offensive lineman Matt Skura to the practice squad.

Harrison has not played a game in the NFL since 2019, and he has not been on a team’s roster this season. The Falcons released him out of the preseason.

He has appeared in 84 career games with 42 starts, primarily at center, over six seasons with the Colts (2014-16) and the Jets (2017-19). He’s also spent time with the Bills, Giants and Falcons.

Skura joins the Dolphins for his second stint with the team after he spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Miami. In his career, he’s played 77 games with 73 starts for three different teams.