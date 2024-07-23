 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign Kyric McGowan, place David Long Jr. on PUP list

  
Published July 23, 2024 05:26 PM

The Dolphins have made several roster moves, including signing a receiver.

Miami announced on Tuesday that the club has signed receiver Kyric McGowan and also confirmed the signing of linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah.

McGowan has appeared in two career regular-season games with the Commanders, having joined the club as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He missed the 2023 season due to injury and spent some time this offseason with the Jaguars.

As previously noted, the Dolphins placed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the physically unable to perform list. Linebacker David Long Jr. was also placed on the PUP list.

Receiver Tahj Washington was placed on the reserve/injured list.

Running back Salmon Ahmed and safety Mark Perry were activated off the non-football injury list.